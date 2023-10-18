Netflix Inc.’s stock surged Wednesday on a huge jump in subscribers, earnings that met expectations, and an announced price hike in the company’s basic and premium services.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Tesla earnings miss the mark, but stock gains after margins hold - October 18, 2023
- Earnings Results: Netflix’s stock jumps more than 10% on huge spike in subscribers - October 18, 2023
- Stocks end sharply lower as Treasury yields extend climb - October 18, 2023