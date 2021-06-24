Nike Inc. shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the company topped Wall Street revenue estimates by more than $1 billion, a far cry from the year-ago quarter when sales were pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Market Extra: Will Fed tapering concerns derail the rising stock market? ‘Investors should look past it,’ says one strategist. - June 24, 2021
- Earnings Results: Nike stock rallies as sales surpass Street estimates by more than $1 billion - June 24, 2021
- : BuzzFeed is going public with plans to add revenue streams and expand its reach with younger people - June 24, 2021