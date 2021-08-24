Earnings Results: Nordstrom stock falls more than 6% after tougher sales comparison

Nordstrom Inc. shares fell more than 6% late Monday after the retailer said its quarterly sales doubled as compared with the year-ago period, but fell slightly as compared with the 2019 quarter.
