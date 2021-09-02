Earnings Results: Nutanix stock rises as results, outlook top Street expectations

Nutanix Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday as the hyperconverged-infrastructure company’s quarterly results and outlook exceeded Wall Street expectations.
