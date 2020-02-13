Earnings Results: Nvidia stock rallies more than 6% as data-center sales, outlook beat Street

Nvidia Corp. shares rally in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker’s data-center sales and outlook top Wall Street estimates while returning to revenue growth.
