NXP Semiconductors NV shares dropped in the extended session Monday after the chip maker’s quarterly forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Apple execs violated labor law after remarks that interfered with organizing: report - January 30, 2023
- : DoorDash CEO and other co-founders to sell millions of shares, stock falls - January 30, 2023
- Economic Report: Workers love big raises. The Fed, not so much. Why pay has a big role in inflation fight. - January 30, 2023