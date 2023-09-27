Shares of Paychex Inc. jumped 3.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the human resources services company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, and nudged up its full-year outlook.More to come. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
