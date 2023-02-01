Peloton posted a $335.4 million loss in its latest quarter, a large sum but one that indicated continued progress from its cash-burning peak
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Meta stock spikes despite earnings miss, as Facebook hits 2 billion users for first time and sales guidance quells fears - February 1, 2023
- Earnings Results: Elf Beauty stock rallies 12% on ‘terrific’ quarter - February 1, 2023
- The Wall Street Journal: Rivian to lay off 6% of workforce in EV maker’s second round of job cuts - February 1, 2023