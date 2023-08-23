Peloton came up shy with its revenue outlook for the latest quarter while disclosing that a bike recall has had a greater-than-expected impact on the business.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Analog Devices stock slides as earnings fall short and company says it faces ‘near-term turbulence.’ - August 23, 2023
- Earnings Results: Peloton’s stock tanks 25% as revenue outlook falls short, bike recall costs pile up - August 23, 2023
- : Icahn investment arm’s stock slides anew and is close to its 52-week low - August 23, 2023