Shares of Plug Power were falling in Tuesday trading after the fuel-cell company’s latest earnings report brought a decline in liquidity.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Tech layoffs roll on as LinkedIn makes cuts - May 9, 2023
- Earnings Results: Plug Power stock tanks nearly 14% as earnings bring liquidity concerns - May 9, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘I feel used’: My partner stays with me 5 nights a week, even though he owns his own home. Should he pay for utilities and food? - May 9, 2023