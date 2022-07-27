Earnings Results: Qualcomm forecast falls short on weakening handset sales; Samsung agreement extended

Qualcomm Inc. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker lowered its forecast because of weakening handset sales, the company’s largest business segment, but focused on the long term with an extended deal with Samsung Electronics Co.
