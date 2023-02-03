Qualcomm Inc. shares fall in the extended session after the chip maker forecast that inventory clearance would persist in the first half of the year, while its outlook fell just short of the consensus.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Align Tech’s stock surges 30% to lead S&P 500 as Invisalign sales resume growth - February 3, 2023
- : Motorsport Games stock pulls back after equity sale follows 14-fold surge in 2 days - February 3, 2023
- Earnings Results: Qualcomm stock falls after forecast misses, CEO says inventory issues will persist - February 3, 2023