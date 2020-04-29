Earnings Results: Qualcomm stock rises following earnings beat, no change to 5G forecast

Qualcomm Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker topped Wall Street estimates and its COVID-19-impaired outlook still was in the ballpark of the analyst consensus.
