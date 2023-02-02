Qualcomm Inc. shares fall in the extended session after the chip maker forecast that inventory clearance would persist in the first half of the year, while its outlook fell just short of the consensus.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Activist investor Ryan Cohen takes big stake in Nordstrom, seeks board changes - February 2, 2023
- Chuck Jaffe: Market pros are feeling so happy about stocks right now, you have to wonder if they’re too bullish - February 2, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: GM, Netflix will collaborate to help build ‘an EV culture’ - February 2, 2023