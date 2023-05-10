Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. moved higher on Wednesday after the trading app reported first-quarter results that were better than expected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Sonos stock tanks 21% after audio equipment maker cuts guidance on ‘softening demand’ - May 10, 2023
- : April’s inflation report says car prices are rising. But others say they have finally peaked. - May 10, 2023
- Earnings Results: Robinhood stock rallies after first-quarter results beat - May 10, 2023