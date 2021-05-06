Earnings Results: Roku stock gains after earnings, outlook top expectations

Shares of Roku Inc. were up 5% in after-hours trading Thursday after the streaming company delivered better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued an upbeat outlook for the current period.
