Consumers streamed more content than expected through Roku’s platform in the fourth quarter, helping to drive a sizable revenue beat despite economic pressure.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : QuantumScape stock drops 14% after narrower quarterly loss - February 15, 2023
- Earnings Results: Zillow vows to continue to invest in ‘tough housing market’ - February 15, 2023
- : Twilio stock jumps 12% after chasing layoffs with first major share-repurchase plan - February 15, 2023