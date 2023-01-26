Sherwin-Williams stock tumbled after a 2023 profit and sales warning, as housing is expected to face “significant pressure” and as industrial activity slows.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Lawrence G. McMillan: The S&P 500 is trying to top 4100, and the odds favor that happening by the end of January. - January 26, 2023
- : Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunges, halted after filing shows default on loans - January 26, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: The housing market is ‘thawing’ from a ‘months-long freeze,’ Freddie Mac says, as mortgage rates continue their downward trek and Fannie Mae chief economist sees house prices dropping in 2023 and 2024 - January 26, 2023