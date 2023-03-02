Consumers looking for more ways to save money helped Kroger beat profit expectations and provide an upbeat outlook.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Shopping at Kroger can be up to four times cheaper than eating out, CEO says - March 2, 2023
- : Best Buy stock drops after quarterly profit and revenue beat expectations, but full-year outlook was below current forecasts - March 2, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: Bipartisan bill aims to help more Americans write off charitable donations andmortgage rates rise for fourth week in a row, surpass 7% - March 2, 2023