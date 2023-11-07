Shares of Sleep Number Corp. tanked 25% in the after-hours session Tuesday after the mattress maker and retailer swung to a surprise quarterly loss, predicted a loss for the full year and said it reached an agreement with a shareholder that had been pushing for change.
