Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s chief executive admitted that the market for guns “has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge” Thursday, while disclosing a 31% drop in sales that slammed the company’s stock in after-hours trading.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Honda and Sony plan to team up over EVs - March 4, 2022
- Earnings Results: Smith & Wesson execs admit ‘pandemic surge’ in gun sales is over, stock takes a hit - March 4, 2022
- Futures Movers: Oil prices headed for biggest weekly gain since May 2020 as Russia-Ukraine war drives supply fears - March 4, 2022