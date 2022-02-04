Earnings Results: Snap shares soar 59% on first profitable quarter

Whipsawed by Meta’s poor results a day earlier, Snap Inc. reported its first quarterly profit as well as top- and bottom-line numbers that beat Street expectations on Thursday. The results turned around a recent stock slide, with shares surging as much as 61% in extended trading.
