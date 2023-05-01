Shares of SoFi roared 7% higher in premarket trading Monday after the financial-services company easily topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Biden says regulators’ actions on First Republic will ‘make sure that the banking system is safe and sound’ - May 1, 2023
- IPO Report: J&J’s Kenvue spinoff to hit IPO market this week in the biggest deal since late 2021 - May 1, 2023
- : Gold futures mark lowest settlement in over a week - May 1, 2023