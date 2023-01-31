Spotify Technology SA’s revenue largely matched expectations in the fourth quarter, though the company delivered better user growth than anticipated.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Shutterstock raises quarterly dividend by 13% to 27 cents a share - January 31, 2023
- : Pfizer tops profit expectations but gives downbeat outlook, as COVID product sales set to tumble - January 31, 2023
- General Motors shares climb as automaker posts upbeat earnings outlook - January 31, 2023