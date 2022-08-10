Salad restaurant chain said it would be recognizing restructuring costs from layoffs affecting 5% of its workforce this week, and a reduction in its real-estate footprint
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Sweetgreen stock plunges 22% as restaurant chain misses expectations - August 10, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: E.ON backs 2022 view - August 10, 2022
- : A retail investor’s guide to the Inflation Reduction Act: how to prep your portfolio - August 10, 2022