TSMC saw its business hit by demand issues in the latest quarter, and the company expects further pressure from ‘inventory adjustment’ in the current period.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : EIA reports a bigger-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. natural-gas supply - April 20, 2023
- Economic Report: The U.S. economy is headed toward recession, leading index keeps signaling - April 20, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. existing-home prices fall nearly 1% in March, the biggest drop in a decade - April 20, 2023