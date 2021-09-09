Earnings Results: Take-Two delaying new ‘Grand Theft Auto’ versions by four months, sticks by outlook

Take-Two Interactive shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the videogame producer delayed the release of versions of its “Grand Theft Auto” franchise while sticking by its financial forecast for the year.
