Interpublic Group’s stock tumbled Friday, two days after Omnicom’s shares dropped, as both ad agencies’ revenue results were hurt by tech-sector softness.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- TaxWatch: Elderly couple was swindled out of $2 million by daughter — now they have to pay taxes on the stolen money - July 22, 2023
- Deep Dive: Stocks in this left-behind sector are expected to rally as much as 33% - July 22, 2023
- : With World Cup under way, women’s soccer ‘poised for exponential growth’ says U.S. Soccer chief - July 22, 2023