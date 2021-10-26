Earnings Results: Twitter adds users, sees revenue rise as it avoids being bogged down by Apple change

Twitter Inc. said Tuesday that its monthly active users and revenue rose in the third quarter, and that the effect of Apple’s iOS privacy change on its ad business was “modest.”
