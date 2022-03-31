Earnings Results: UiPath stock wipes away more than $4 billion in market cap after forecast hit by Ukraine conflict, sales-leadership change

UiPath Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the “software robots” provider’s weaker-than-expected outlook overshadowed a beat of Wall Street’s quarterly results estimates.
