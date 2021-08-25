Earnings Results: Ulta Beauty raises 2021 outlook on ‘recovery’ for beauty products retail

Ulta Beauty stock rises nearly 4% in the after-hours session on Wednesday after the beauty-product retailer beat Wall Street forecasts for its second quarter and raised its outlook for the year saying that its industry experienced a “recovery.”
