UPS’ stock dove toward a more than three-year low Thursday, after the package delivery giant again missed revenue expectations and cut its full-year outlook.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Treasury’s $38 billion of 7-year notes comes in ‘solid,’ sending yields toward intraday lows - October 26, 2023
- : The Fed terminates cease and desist order against Citigroup related to anti-competitive foreign exchange practices - October 26, 2023
- The Big Number: Biden wants an extra $162 billion from Congress. Here’s how it could go with new House Speaker Johnson. - October 26, 2023