IAC/InterActiveCorp. topped quarterly earnings expectations Thursday, with its Vimeo business posting accelerating revenue growth amid continued demand for video software during the pandemic.
- : Former Google energy head has her sights on filling multi-trillion-dollar gap in EV charging network - May 6, 2021
- Earnings Results: Vimeo drives IAC to an earnings beat ahead of planned spinoff - May 6, 2021
- : ‘An independent thinker’: Yale CIO David Swensen, a legend in institutional investing, is remembered for his courage and innovation - May 6, 2021