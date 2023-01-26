Visa shares gained more than 1% in after-hours trading Thursday after the financial-technology powerhouse topped earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Intel stock drops after earnings miss, execs predict quarterly loss to start the year - January 26, 2023
- Bond Report: Treasury yields extend rise after U.S. GDP reading, other economic data - January 26, 2023
- Earnings Results: Visa rides a wave of spending to an earnings beat - January 26, 2023