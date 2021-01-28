Western Digital Corp. stock rose more than 10% after hours Thursday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that it said “captured strength” in its retail business as demand has risen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Earnings Results: Western Digital seizes on retail demand for storage - January 28, 2021
- Brett Arends’s ROI: An open letter to the Reddit/ GameStop army - January 28, 2021
- CityWatch: As New York City hosts a Restaurant Week like no other, Cuomo suggests indoor dining could soon return - January 28, 2021