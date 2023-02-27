Workday shares fluctuated in the extended session Monday after the human-resources cloud-software company beat on earnings but offered a conservative guidance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Meta says it’s creating a top-level AI product group - February 27, 2023
- : Universal Health Services 2023 sales forecast, fourth-quarter results beat expectations, but full-year profit outlook misses - February 27, 2023
- : Howard Hughes Corp. warns of lower land sales in 2023, fourth-quarter results beat estimates - February 27, 2023