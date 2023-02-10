Yelp Inc.’s stock climbed 10% Thursday after the company announced record annual revenue, quarterly results largely in line with analysts’ forecasts, and strong guidance for the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Yelp’s stock jumps on record revenue, strong annual guidance - February 9, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s inflation rate accelerates to 2.1% in January - February 9, 2023
- : Amazon, IKEA and Chobani CEO sending help to Turkey earthquake victims - February 9, 2023