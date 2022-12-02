Zscaler Inc. stock fell in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company said longer sales cycles and other headwinds contributed to its conservative guidance, one slightly above the Wall Street consensus.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. stocks open sharply lower after stronger-than-expected jobs data - December 2, 2022
- : Biden to sign bill preventing rail strike into law - December 2, 2022
- : November jobs report is most important data for inflation this near- and not in a good way - December 2, 2022