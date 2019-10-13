Earnings Watch: China casts a long shadow over stocks as earnings season opens this week

The third-quarter earnings season will kick off at in earnest next week with the first reports expected Tuesday from big banks JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, along with fellow Dow components Johnson and Johnson and UnitedHealth Group.
