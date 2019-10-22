It was a mixed bag for the four members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average that reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, as disappointing numbers from McDonald’s Corp. and Travelers Cos. weighed against beats from United Technologies Co. and Procter & Gamble.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Is it time for ETFs to get active? - October 22, 2019
- Key Words: Astros exec’s ‘offensive and frightening’ rant just created a lot of Nationals fans - October 22, 2019
- Earnings Watch: Dow components McDonald’s and Travelers disappoint on earnings, offsetting P&G and United Tech’s gains - October 22, 2019