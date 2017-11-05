Earnings Watch: EarningsWatch: Disney, Nvidia and Snap headline a week of media and tech

A better-than-expected earnings season starts winding down in the coming week, but a few choice reports are still on the horizon with quarterly results from Walt Disney Co., Nvidia Corp. and Snap Inc. on deck.
