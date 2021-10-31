U.S. pharmaceutical companies are expected to collect more revenue from COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter than they did in the entire first half of the year, and that money should continue to grow.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- How much is Big Pharma making from COVID-19 vaccines? We’re about to find out - October 31, 2021
- Earnings Watch: How much is Big Pharma making from COVID-19 vaccines? We’re about to find out - October 31, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Coca-Cola to take full control of BodyArmor in $5.6 billion deal - October 31, 2021