Earnings Watch: Tech’s trillion-dollar valuations are about to be tested by coronavirus-tainted earnings

Only four U.S. companies have ever been valued at $1 trillion or more without adjusting for inflation, and all four will describe how their businesses have been weathering the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming week.
