Growth rates of more than 27% for EPS and more than 15% for sales suggest corporate earnings have staged a strong rebound from their pandemic lows. But for some companies, that’s far from the case.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Project Syndicate: For the sake of working people, Lael Brainard should lead the Federal Reserve - October 1, 2021
- Earnings Watch: The biggest risk facing investors this earnings season lurks just beneath the surface - October 1, 2021
- Coty agrees to sell a roughly 9% stake in Wella to KKR for convertible preferred shares valued at $426.5 mln - October 1, 2021