As earnings report looms, analysts are bullish on delivery and have low expectations for rides, as they keep an eye out for outcome of a state ballot measure that could have nationwide implications.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Watch: Uber will take a financial hit no matter what California voters decide - November 2, 2020
- Jack Dorsey to remain Twitter CEO, company to finally start stock-repurchase plan - November 2, 2020
- The Tell: The stock market’s ‘presidential predictor’ forecasts a Biden win — but another measure moves back in Trump’s favor - November 2, 2020