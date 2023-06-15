Earthstone Energy Inc. ESTE said Thursday it agreed to acquire Novo Oil & Gas Holdings LLC, a Delaware basin exploration and production backed by EnCap Investments L.P. At the same time, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. NOG will buy working oil and gas interests of Novo for $500 million from seller Earthstone. The result of the two deals will be a net purchase price of $1 billion for Earthstone for the retained interests in Novo. Earthstone Energy is up 0.7% in premarket trades on Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

