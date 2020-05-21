EasyJet to resume flights on June 15

U.K.-based airline easyJet said it will resume flights on June 15. The initial schedule will comprise mainly domestic flying in the U.K. and France and will add further routes over the coming weeks. Customers, cabin and ground crew will be required to wear masks, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer will be available but there will be no onboard food service initially. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story