A Japanese study, which has implications for all big economies, suggests that the best way to tax carbon might focus on sweets and alcohol over meat.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Here is the No. 1 highest paid, fastest-growing jobs in every U.S. state for 2019 — most of them are NOT in tech - December 30, 2019
- Eating out, ice cream and booze may be worse for climate change than meat - December 30, 2019
- Economic Report: U.S. trade deficit in goods drops 5.4% in November to a 27-month low - December 30, 2019