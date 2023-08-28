Eaton Corp. Plc ETN said Monday it’s adding 200,000-square-feet to its Nacogdoches, Texas electrical transformer manufacturing facility in a move that will create more than 200 manufacturing jobs. It’s part of an overall $500 million investment by the end of 2024 to grow its electrical products business including its South Carolina facility that makes a charger station for electric vehicle fleets. Eaton Corp. stock is up by 42.9% in 2023, compared to a 14.8% increase by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
