: EBay CEO outlines new digital wallet, storage facility as part of long-term strategy

In his first meeting with analysts since taking over eBay nearly two years ago, Jamie Iannone laid out a long-term strategy to speed up growth — including plans for a digital wallet, as well as renewed focus on vertical markets for “non-new” goods like watches, sneakers and sports cards.
